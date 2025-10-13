The Week 6 NFL schedule concludes with a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader. The Atlanta Falcons host the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games have an over/under of around 50 points, meaning fantasy points come in bunches on MNF. The Bills and Commanders are both 4.5-point favorites in their respective matchups, so those potential game flows could play into NFL DFS strategy. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Josh Allen, James Cook, Bijan Robinson, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams. All are expected to be popular NFL DFS picks and centerpieces of NFL DFS lineups.

Who are the top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders, and which daily Fantasy sleepers should you target to differentiate your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Monday Night Football

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout was outstanding in 2024, throwing for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns against just six interceptions and added 12 rushing touchdowns, earning his first NFL MVP award. He guided the Bills to a 13–4 record and a deep playoff run, though they ultimately fell short in the AFC Championship Game.

In 2025, Allen has continued his elite form, throwing for 1,217 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions through five games. His dual-threat ability remains one of Buffalo's greatest assets, consistently pressuring defenses with both his arm and legs, making him an elite fantasy quarterback option. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The former Texas standout had a breakout year in 2024, rushing for 1,456 yards on 304 carries (4.8 yds per carry) and scoring 14 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and a touchdown, cementing his status as one of the league's most complete backs.

In 2025, through four games, Robinson has already tallied 314 rushing yards on 64 carries (4.9 yards per carry) and added 18 receptions for 270 receiving yards and one touchdown. His dual-threat profile continues to make him a focal point in Atlanta's game plan, forcing defenses to respect both his running and receiving skills.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

