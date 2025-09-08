The Week 1 NFL schedule wraps up with an NFC North rivalry matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Soldier Field is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by a pair of second-year quarterbacks in Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy and Chicago's Caleb Williams. In showdown DFS contests, you can feasibly roster both quarterbacks when building NFL DFS lineups for MNF. Should you target either player when building NFL DFS stacks on Monday night?

Other popular MNF DFS picks will likely include DJ Moore, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones Sr. and D'Andre Swift.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, player stacks for Bears vs. Vikings

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Bears vs. Vikings is Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams. The former USC standout has the ability to deliver accurate throws from multiple platforms, and is looking to make a big jump in his second year in the league. Williams' dynamic mobility and off-script playmaking make him a constant threat to extend drives and produce explosive plays downfield.

Williams delivered a promising rookie campaign in 2024 with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, displaying both arm talent and poise under pressure. He also added a strong dual-threat element, contributing 489 rushing yards, while showing durability by starting all 17 games for the Chicago Bears. Though he absorbed 68 sacks-a franchise rookie record-his ability to generate production amidst protection issues underscores his upside entering Year 2. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal MNF NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr.. The 30-year-old running back brings a decisive running style with excellent vision and burst, allowing him to quickly exploit gaps at the line of scrimmage. His reliable hands and proven ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield make him a versatile weapon in both the running and passing game.

For his career, Jones has 1,432 carries for 7,078 rushing yards and 323 receptions for 2,484 receiving yards, and 70 total touchdowns across eight NFL seasons. In 2024 with the Vikings, he had one of the most productive seasons of his career, carrying the ball 255 times for 1,138 rushing yards while also hauling in 51 receptions for 408 yards. His all-purpose ability makes him a consistent threat to post big numbers in any DFS format. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Bears

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday.

Jimmie Kaylor is including several players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football.