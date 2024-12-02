The Week 13 NFL schedule concludes with a primetime AFC matchup with the Denver Broncos hosting the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Broncos will be looking to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. The NFL DFS player pool features a mix of young talent and proven veterans. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around the Broncos duo of Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton? Or should you target Cleveland Pro Bowlers Nick Chubb and David Njoku in your NFL DFS core plays? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Broncos on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Broncos on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. The rookie out of Oregon has been outstanding over the last five weeks. During that five-game stretch, Nix has thrown for 1,302 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception. He's also rushed for 45 yards and a score.

On Monday night, Nix will be facing a Cleveland defense that is allowing 24.3 points per game, and has been susceptible against the pass in 2024. Nix has closed the gap between himself and Jayden Daniels in the race for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Kaylor expects another strong performance from the 6-foot-2 rookie on Monday night. See who else to roster here.

Kaylor is also targeting Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The seven-year NFL veteran has developed a rapport with Nix, and Kaylor will be stacking the Broncos duo on MNF. For the season, Sutton has 54 catches for 744 yards and five touchdowns.

Like Nix, Sutton has been on a tear over the last five weeks. During that stretch, the former SMU standout has 36 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns. He is also averaging just under 10 targets per game during that span. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.