The Week 12 NFL schedule concludes with a primetime AFC matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are currently in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. The NFL DFS player pool features a pair of high-end quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert, and two of the most productive running backs in the NFL this year in Derrick Henry and J.K. Dobbins. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around any of the aforementioned players, or should your NFL DFS core plays feature multiple MNF DFS sleepers as John and Jim Harbaugh square off as head coaches again? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Ravens on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 12 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Ravens on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Ravens running back Derrick Henry. The two-time NFL rushing champion has hit the ground running in his first season with Baltimore. Henry enters Monday night with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two scores.

Henry will be facing a Chargers defense that has been solid, but at time susceptible, against the run this season. Los Angeles is allowing 110.5 rushing yards per game this season. Henry has scored at least one touchdown in all but one game this season, and Kaylor expects that trend to continue on Monday night. See who else to roster here.

Kaylor is also targeting Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The former Oregon standout is one of the best pure passers in the NFL, and he has quickly built a rapport with his rebuilt group of wide receivers and tight ends. For the season, Herbert has thrown for 2,186 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception.

Herbert will be facing a Baltimore defense on Monday night that is statistically the worst passing defense in the NFL this season. The Ravens are allowing a league-worst 284.5 passing yards per game this season, and Herbert is coming off one of his most better performances of the year in Week 11. Against the Bengals, Herbert threw for 297 yards and two scores in Los Angeles' 34-27 win. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament, and find out.