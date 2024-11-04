The NFL Week 9 schedule comes to a close with a cross-conference matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9.5, 45.5) on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The MNF NFL DFS player pool will feature a pair of proven fantasy quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. However, with both missing key receivers, there will be challenges when it comes to picking making NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks.

Which quarterback should you build your NFL DFS lineups around, and which skill players such as Kareem Hunt, DeAndre Hopkins or Cade Otton are solid choices for Monday Night Football DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Bucs on Monday Night Football in Week 9 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old superstar has shockingly thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season, but he is coming off one of his best passing performances of the year. Mahomes completed 27 of 38 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders last week, which was his third outing of 260-plus yards this season.

He has an excellent chance to build on last week's performance, as he is facing a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the third-highest success rate per drop back and the 12th-highest yards per pass attempt in the NFL. The Chiefs have one of the highest betting team totals of the week, which means Mahomes should account for several touchdowns. He has been a disappointment in DFS contests overall this season, but Kaylor expects Mahomes to have a big game on Monday.

Kaylor is also targeting Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (questionable, toe). The rookie from Oregon had his best outing of the season three weeks ago at New Orleans, rushing 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Irving is coming off a solid showing last week against Atlanta, turning nine carries into 44 yards.

He has averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry in six of his first eight NFL games, posting better numbers than teammate Rachaad White. Irving has also scored a touchdown in three of his last five games, and another score on Monday would significantly increase his DFS value. The Buccaneers will be looking to keep the ball away from Mahomes by controlling the tempo with their rushing attack, making Irving a valuable asset to include in NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament, and find out.