For the second consecutive week, Monday Night Football features a doubleheader in Week 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 p.m. ET, and in the second game, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The MNF NFL DFS player pool is headlined by big-name players like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, and Ja'Marr Chase. Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) is listed as a game-time decision. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks around Hurts and one of his top wide receivers? Or should you include riskier options like Burrow or Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield in your NFL DFS picks?

Before making any NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Eagles and Bengals vs. Rams on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Kaylor has turned his attention to the double-header of Buccaneers vs. Eagles and Bengals vs. Rams on Monday Night Football Week 3

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Eagles and Bengals vs. Rams on MNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The 27-year-old is in his seventh NFL season, and has gone over 1,000 rushing yards three times in his career. Like the rest of the Bengals, Mixon has gotten off to a slow start in 2023 (26 carries, 115 yards, seven catches, 53 receiving yards), but Kaylor expects that to change on Monday Night Football.

"Even if Joe Burrow ends up playing, I am expecting the Bengals to lean heavily on Joe Mixon on Monday night. Cincinnati's running game has been virtually non-existent through two weeks, and there is no better way to take pressure off a banged up quarterback than to establish the run early on. The Rams haven't been great at stopping the run, and I am expecting at least 20 touches for Mixon with over 100 total yards and a touchdown on Monday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 2022 All-Pro selection is undeniably one of the premier fantasy football quarterback options in the league, but Kaylor believes his matchup against the Tampa Bay defense has the potential to yield massive numbers. The Buccaneers have been outstanding against the run through two weeks, but have been susceptible to big plays through the air.

"When looking at this game, I am projecting Philadelphia's offense to have a similar approach and game plan to what the Vikings did against Tampa Bay in Week 1. In that game, Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns. I expect Hurts to post similar numbers through the air and to sprinkle in some production as a runner as well," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Bengals on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football