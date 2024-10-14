The NFL Week 6 schedule features an AFC East matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills (-1, 40.5) on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The MNF NFL DFS player pool will feature a pair of proven quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Both will be popular NFL DFS picks and can be paired with multiple players when building NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Monday Night Football.

Several of the top players on this showdown NFL DFS slate include wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman, and running backs Breece Hall and James Cook. Who should you target when building NFL DFS rosters and Jets vs. Bills DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Saints on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score in the Sao Paulo game, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Jets on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The former first round pick out of Ohio State has gone over 1,000 in each of his two full NFL seasons, despite playing with journeyman quarterbacks both seasons. In 2023, Wilson caught 95 passes for 1,043 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson is coming off his most productive game of the season in Week 5. The 24-year-old was targeted 23 times and caught 13 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Week 5 performance offered fantasy owners and DFS players a glimpse at how Wilson is capable of producing with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Kaylor is also targeting Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout has been a mainstay atop the fantasy football quarterback rankings, and he's gotten off to another hot start in 2024. Allen enters Week 6 with 945 passing yards and eight touchdowns, and 160 rushing yards with two scores.

The bulk of Buffalo's offensive production runs through Allen. With his dual-threat ability, the 28-year-old is one of the most productive red zone quarterbacks in the NFL. In addition to his rare throwing ability, Allen has also scored 55 rushing touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

