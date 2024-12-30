The Week 17 NFL schedule concludes with a primetime NFC matchup with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Levi's Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Lions are looking to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The NFL DFS player pool features a mix of young talent and proven veterans. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around a Lions offensive attack that features star players like Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown? Or should you target potential NFL DFS sleepers like Ricky Pearsall and Isaac Guerendo in your NFL DFS core plays? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Lions on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Lions on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The former Alabama star is thriving in his second professional season, and has established himself as one of the top all-purpose backs in the NFL. Gibbs has seen his workload expand with David Montgomery in Injured Reserve, and he has made the most of the increase in touches.

Gibbs enters Monday night with 209 carries for 1,156 yards, and 12 touchdowns, and 43 receptions for 440 yards and three scores. He is coming off a massive performance against the Bears in Week 16 where he rushed 23 times for 109 yards and touchdown and caught four passes for 45 yards. Kaylor expects a similar performance against the 49ers on Monday. See who else to roster here.

Kaylor's Monday Night Football DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo. The rookie fourth-round pick out of San Jose State was forced into an expanded role earlier than expected due to injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. The 221-pound running back has flashed glimpses of high-end ability, and is in line for a heavy workload against Detroit on Monday night.

Guerendo enters Monday with 73 carries for 381 yards and four touchdowns. In his two starts, the bruising rookie combined for 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Kaylor expects him to have similar production against the Lions on MNF. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

