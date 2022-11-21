The Week 11 NFL schedule wraps up with a battle between NFC West rivals with Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. Kyler Murray (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for Arizona, with Colt McCoy starting in place of Murray if he cannot go. The latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds suggest that this MNF game will be one-sided in favor of San Francisco, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the players on the Arizona side in the MNF NFL DFS player pool when building your MNF NFL DFS strategy. With his team projected to be playing from behind for most of the night, should wide receiver Rondale Moore or rookie tight end Trey McBride be considered a must-start players in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, James Conner, and Greg Dortch all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper (7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Diggs again in Week 8 (6-106-1), Chubb (23-101-2) and Cooper (5-131-1) again on MNF in Week 8, Kelce again in Week 9 SNF (10-106), and Derrick Henry (132 total yards, 2 TDs) on Week 11 TNF. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

One of Kaylor's top MNF DFS picks for the Arizona-San Francisco Monday Night Football matchup is 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The former second-round pick out of South Carolina isn't on the same blistering pace he was when he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, but a lot of that can be attributed to the Niners adding more firepower on the offensive side of the ball. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has rightfully taken away a share of Samuel's touches, but Kaylor is expecting an electric performance from the 26-year-old wide receiver on Monday Night Football.

"Deebo Samuel's role in the 49ers offense seems to have diminished slightly since the arrival of Christian McCaffrey, but this is the week I think he explodes for one of his best games of the season. The Cardinals are beat up on both sides of the ball, and I am expecting them to commit to slowing down McCaffrey, which should open things up for Samuel to record multiple explosive plays and wow the international crowd at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. I am projecting over 100 total yards and a touchdown for Samuel on MNF," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

