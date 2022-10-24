The Week 7 NFL schedule comes to a close with a battle between two of the league's most storied franchises when Mac Jones and the New England Patriots host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Bears are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Pats are hoping to extend their winning streak to three games. In a battle of 2021 first round quarterbacks, are Fields and Jones must-start options in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or would it make sense to build your MNF DFS strategy around a star wide receiver, running back, tight end, or D/ST? Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Henry, David Montgomery, and Darnell Mooney all project to be impact NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

Before making any NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Bears on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper (7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1), Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Mark Andrews (8-89-1), Eno Benjamin (9-92-1), and Mike Evans (8-103-2).

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Patriots vs. Bears on Monday Night Football Week 7 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Bears on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Patriots on MNF is New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The former Oklahoma Sooner has emerged as one of the best young running backs in the league over the last month. In the Patriots' last four games, Stevenson has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry and hauled in 14 passes for 80 yards through the air. Kaylor is expecting the trend of Stevenson powering New England's offense to continue on Monday Night Football against the Bears.

"Putting any kind of significant fantasy stock into a Patriots running back is a risky proposition, but the matchup for Rhamondre Stevenson against the Bears on Monday night is too good to pass up. Chicago is a bottom-five NFL defense when it comes to stopping the run, and Stevenson has been on a tear over the last month, averaging 21 touches and 114 all-purpose yards per game with three touchdowns. I'm expecting the Patriots to win comfortably on MNF, giving Stevenson ample opportunity to rack up garbage time fantasy points," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Patriots on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued value who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament in 2022, and find out.