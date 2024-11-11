The Week 10 NFL schedule comes to a close with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill may sit with a wrist injury and did not practice on Friday or Saturday. The NFL DFS player pool will still feature plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, with Jaylen Waddle, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua all available on Monday Night Football. Should you build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around any of the aforementioned wide receivers?

Running backs De'Von Achane and Kyren Williams could also be solid Rams vs. Dolphins DFS picks, but how much exposure should you have to each and who else in the MNF DFS player pool should you target? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Rams on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Rams vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Rams on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 36-year-old quarterback is one of the best pure passers of his generation, and still has the ability to make highlight reel throws on a weekly basis. Stafford has put together a resume that will be worthy of Hall of Fame consideration when he hangs up his cleats, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Stafford is having another Pro Bowl caliber year in 2024, despite missing Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua at various times throughout the season. Stafford enters Monday with 1,969 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. In his last two games, the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 577 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Kaylor is also targeting Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The Rams' defensive front hasn't been the same since Aaron Donald retired, and they have been particularly susceptible against the run. Los Angeles enters Monday night allowing 135.1 yards per game on the ground, which could mean Achane is in line for another big time fantasy performance.

Achane has been one of the most productive backs in the league over the last two week. During that span, he has rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and he's caught 14 passes for 108 yards and two scores. The second-year pro out of Texas A&M is dynamic and one of the most explosive players in the NFL with the ball in his hands. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament, and find out.