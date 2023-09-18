The NFL Week 1 schedule wraps up with a doubleheader on Monday Night Football. The action starts with the Carolina Panthers hosting the New Orleans Saints at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Cleveland Browns visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Neither game is expected to be particularly high-scoring, with the over/under for each set at under 40 points, making it imperative to find the top NFL DFS values in the MNF NFL DFS player pool. Browns running back Nick Chubb is the highest-priced player on DraftKings and FanDuel. He is followed by New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave and Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. Which players should be a part of your NFL DFS strategy?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11 catches, 159 yards), D'Andre Swift (175 yards, 1 TD), DeVonta Smith (4 receptions, 132 yards, 1 TD), and T.J. Hockenson (7 catches, 66 yards, 2 TDs). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Top NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Saints and Steelers vs. Browns on MNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Browns running back Nick Chubb. The veteran running back has been one of the most consistently productive running backs in the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018. Chubb finished the 2022 season with 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on 302 carries and has career totals of 6,447 yards and 48 touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The former Georgia standout was dominant in Cleveland's Week 1 win and Kaylor expects that to continue on Monday Night Football.

"Nick Chubb continues to fly under the radar and is hands down one of the top running backs in the NFL today. The former Georgia standout is coming off a big Week 1 performance against a stout Cincinnati defense, and will be facing a Steelers defense that gave up 152 yards and touchdown to Christian McCaffrey in Week 1," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave. The 23-year-old went over the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie in 2022 and got off to a fast start to the 2023 season, catching eight passes for 112 yards in the Saints' season-opening win. Olave is now the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in New Orleans, and Kaylor expect that to show on MNF.

"Chris Olave is yet another former Ohio State wide receiver establishing himself among the upper-echelon of NFL pass catchers. Quarterback Derek Carr has his flaws, but remains an upgrade for the Saints, which should equate to increased production for Olave. I am expecting another double-digit target night with over 100 receiving yards for the second year pro on Monday night," Kaylor said.

