The NFL Week 1 schedule wraps up with a matchup between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by big-name players like Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Deebo Samuel.

Who should be your NFL DFS core plays on Monday Night Football? Which players should you fade in your NFL DFS strategy?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Jets

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is coming off a torn Achilles, but has been one of the most productive players in the league since he became a full-time starter in 2008.

In his last full season, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. With the Jets, Rodgers has a solid arsenal of weapons at his disposal in wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, tight end Tyler Conklin, and running back Breece Hall. Rodgers has historically played well against the 49ers with a career touchdown:interception ratio of 20:2 against San Francisco.

Kaylor is also targeting 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in his MNF NFL DFS picks. McCaffrey was the top player in the final fantasy football rankings in 2023 in most formats. The 28-year-old running back won the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, and catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

McCaffrey is one of the top all-purpose backs in NFL history. He plays in an offensive system that masterfully uses his unique skillset. While he has to compete for touches with George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel, Kaylor still expects a big night from the four-time All-Pro on MNF. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

