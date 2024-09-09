Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will open their 2024 season on Monday Night Football against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. For the bulk of his career, Rodgers has been one of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool anytime he plays. On MNF, he will face a 49ers D/ST that was among the top fantasy defenses in the NFL in 2023 and it will be his first game since tearing his Achilles in the Jets' season-opener last fall. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is inactive with a calf injury.

Where should Rodgers fall in the MNF NFL DFS rankings? What players should you include in your MNF DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to 49ers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Jets

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 40-year-old signal caller has already cemented his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and is one of the most productive players of his generation. He was only able to appear in one game in 2023, after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Rodgers has one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL at his disposal in Garrett Wilson, and the Jets have a rushing attack, led by Breece Hall, that can keep defenses off balance. The 49ers present a tough test in his first game back, but Kaylor believes Rodgers will have a productive fantasy performance on Monday Night Football.

Kaylor is also targeting 49ers tight end George Kittle, who topped 1,000 yards receiving last season and found the end zone six times. The Jets struggled against tight ends last season and Kittle and company could be busier with McCaffrey sidelined. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set 49ers vs. Jets NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Jets vs. 49ers.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. 49ers, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value?