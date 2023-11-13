NFL Week 10 comes to a close with an AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kincaid, Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy. Would it make sense to build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around a quarterback-wide receiver duo? Or should you target the running back position in your MNF NFL DFS picks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), and Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 10 Broncos vs. Bills matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Broncos on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Denver running back Javonte Williams. The former second-round pick out of North Carolina is no longer on a snap count and has shown the same burst and explosion he had before his knee injury during the 2022 season. Williams was highly productive in Denver's game against the Chiefs in Week 8 and will be well rested coming off a bye in Week 9. Kaylor expects a heavy workload for the third year pro on Monday Night Football.

"Javonte Williams is coming off a big performance against the Chiefs, were he racked up 30 touches for 98 total yards and a touchdown. Denver is coming off a bye week, so Williams should be well rested heading into Monday night. I expect the Broncos to lean heavily on the 23-year-old running back to try and keep Buffalo's offense off the field. I see Williams finishing this game with around 25 touches " Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 27-year-old is one of the best pure throwers the NFL has ever seen and has proven to be a dangerous threat at a runner as well. Allen has been outstanding in home games this season and the Bills need a big performance out of him to stay alive in the NFL playoff picture. Kaylor expects the former Wyoming standout to have another productive game on MNF.

"The Broncos have been playing well on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in their two games against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Allen is a similar player to Mahomes, but he is a better runner. I expect the Bills to put the ball in Allen's hands and turn him loose on Monday night. From a DFS perspective, I see Allen as having a very high floor on Monday night," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Bills on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer sky-high value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.