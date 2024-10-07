The NFL Week 5 schedule features a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 43) on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The MNF NFL DFS player pool will be without wide receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Hollywood Brown (shoulder), running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula), and tight end Taysom Hill (ribs), who are all on injured reserve. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be among the top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, and tight end Travis Kelce will likely be his top target.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Chiefs on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Famer has gotten off to a relatively slow start to the season, and has yet to find the end zone in 2024. Kelce is, however, coming off his best performance of the season, hauling in seven passes for 89 yards in Kansas City's 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce was already a security blanket for Patrick Mahomes, but he could be in for an even bigger role on Monday night with all of the injuries the Chiefs have had at the wide receiver position. Kelce could be in line for his first double-digit target game of the season, which very well could result in him being one of the top fantasy performers on MNF.

Kaylor is also targeting Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The former Tennessee standout has gotten off to a fast start in 2024, and is on pace to have one of the most productive seasons of his career. In four games under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kamara has rushed for 362 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 174 yards and a score. He had popped up on the Saints' injury report, but has been removed and will enter Monday without an injury designation.

The Chiefs have played well on the defensive side of the ball this season, but Kamara's all-purpose ability makes him a fairly safe fantasy option in a depleted MNF player pool. Kamara has caught 75+ passes in five of his seven full NFL seasons, and he is on pace to finish around that number again in 2024. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

