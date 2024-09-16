The NFL Week 2 schedule wraps up with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by big-name players like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Kirk Cousins, and Bijan Robinson. Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out. While each of those players could have significant NFL DFS projections for MNF, history has proven that finding NFL DFS sleepers and NFL DFS value picks is the key to success when building NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Eagles

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout has been a mainstay atop the fantasy football quarterback rankings since taking over as Philadelphia's full-time starter in 2021. Hurts is a true dual-threat quarterback, and his ability as a runner in the red zone is elite.

In addition to his ability as a thrower, Hurts has also scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. He will be without A.J. Brown on Monday night, but he still has plenty of weapons (Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert) to spread the ball around. The Falcons struggled to contain Justin Fields in Week 1, which could be a strong indicator that Hurts is in for a big game on MNF.

Kaylor is also targeting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who burst onto the DFS scene as a rookie in 2023. Robinson, a former Texas star, finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie, and also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons took Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in 2023, and he has the look of a future All-Pro.

In Week 1, Robinson had a highly productive performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are one of the top defensive teams in the league. He rushed for 68 yards on 18 carries, and caught five passes for 43 yards in the 18-10 loss for Atlanta. His all-purpose ability makes him a threat to erupt for a massive fantasy performance every time he touches the field. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

