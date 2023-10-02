The NFL Week 4 schedule wraps up with a NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is doubtful on the Giants' injury report and remains unlikely to be a part of the MNF NFL DFS player pool. Seattle has a trio of wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who are all likely going to be popular NFL DFS picks. Should you stack one or more of them with quarterback Geno Smith? Or would it make more sense to build around Giants players like Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton, or Darren Waller?

Before making any NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Giants on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 4 Seahawks vs. Giants matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Giants on MNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. The second-year pro out of Michigan State rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 and is off to a hot start in 2023. Walker has produced back-to-back two touchdown games with 200 yards of total offense over that stretch. Kaylor is expecting another highly productive night for Walker against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

"Kenneth Walker III is one of the top young running backs in the league, and he will be facing a Giants defense that is statistically one of the worst defenses in the NFL against the run. Walker averages 4.3 yards per carry, and New York allows 138 rushing yards per game. I expect those numbers to carry over and lead to a highly productive game for Walker on Monday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The former first-round pick out of Duke has gotten off to a rocky start to the 2023 season, but was one of the most productive fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL in 2022. Jones' dual-threat ability adds another avenue to fantasy scoring and Kaylor expects that to be a factor on MNF.

"Daniel Jones has dual-threat ability, which is huge from a DFS perspective. With Saquon Barkley likely sidelined, the Giants will have no choice but to lean heavily on Jones on Monday night. I expect Jones to be the highest-scoring fantasy player on the New York side," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Giants vs. Seahawks on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer sky-high value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.