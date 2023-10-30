NFL Week 8 comes to a close with a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool features two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Adams and St. Brown will be popular NFL DFS picks for MNF NFL DFS stacks, but as the two highest-priced options on the slate, it will be hard to build NFL DFS lineups around both players. Should either player be part of your MNF NFL DFS strategy? Should you build around a standout running back like Josh Jacobs or Jahmyr Gibbs? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Lions on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), and Jordan Addison (7-123-2) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 8 Lions vs. Raiders matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. The former Fresno State standout has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for several years, and has put together a Hall of Fame caliber career. The Raiders have had significant quarterback issues in 2023, but Adams still remains on track to finish the season with over 1,000 receiving yards. In a game where the Raiders could fall behind early, Kaylor expects Adams to see plenty of targets.

"The Lions have been solid defensively in 2023, but they have been susceptible against the pass. Detroit allows almost 260 passing yards per game, and I expect the Raiders to be forced into throwing the ball more than they'd like to. Adams enters Monday night averaging over 10 targets per game, and I expect that trend to continue. Look for Adams to finish the game with close to 10 receptions and 100+ receiving yards," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The rookie first-round pick out of Alabama has flashed the ability to develop into one of the top all-purpose running backs in the NFL, and will have the opportunity to be Detroit's lead back with David Montgomery out. Kaylor is expecting Gibbs to thrive in his expanded role on Monday night.

"With David Montgomery already ruled out for Monday Night Football, the door is open for Jahmyr Gibbs to have another big fantasy performance against the Raiders. The first round pick out of Alabama is coming off the most productive game of his NFL career (11 carries for 68 yards and 1 rushing TD, 9 catches for 58 yards) and could run wild against the Raiders' defense on MNF," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football.

