The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 5 NFL schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) and Green Bay running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), two of the three highest-priced players in the MNF NFL DFS player pool, are both listed as questionable. Should either player be among your MNF NFL DFS picks? Or should you pivot to stars like Josh Jacobs, Jordan Love, or Jimmy Garoppolo?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Packers on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday night is Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The reigning NFL rushing champion has gotten off to a slow start in 2023, but some of that can be attributed to his offseason contract dispute with the Raiders. Jacobs enters Monday Night Football with 62 carries for 166 yards and one touchdown, and 18 catches for 173 receiving yards. Kaylor expects Jacobs to have his best game of the season against Green Bay.

"Based on preseason expectations, Josh Jacobs has been a fantasy football bust through four weeks in 2023. I expect that to change on Monday night with the Raiders facing a Green Bay defense that has been terrible against the run this season. The Packers allow 155.3 rushing yards per game, the second worst figure in the league, and with Jimmy Garoppolo coming off a concussion, I expect the Raiders to lean heavily on Jacobs on Monday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The former first-round pick out of Utah State has played well in his first season as Green Bay's full-time starter and enters Monday Night Football coming off back-to-back three touchdown performances. The Raiders are susceptible in their secondary, and Kaylor expects another big game from Love on MNF.

"Jordan Love has some dual-threat ability, which is huge from a DFS perspective, and his ability to make throws from within the pocket seems to be improving with each passing week. With Aaron Jones potentially limited with a hamstring injury, I expect Green Bay to have a pass-heavy attack in what could be an offensive shootout in Las Vegas on Monday night," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Raiders on MNF

