Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2023 NFL season, opening the campaign as Arizona's quarterback before moving to Minnesota. He led the Vikings to wins over Atlanta and New Orleans before coming up short against Denver last week. Dobbs has gone over 220 passing yards and thrown a touchdown in his last two games, making him an intriguing option in NFL DFS contests for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will oppose Dobbs this week, so which player should you include in your NFL DFS strategy?

Fields threw for just 169 yards in a loss to Detroit last week, but he added NFL DFS value by rushing for 104 yards on 18 carries. Monday's game is expected to be a defensive battle, which means NFL DFS advice will play a pivotal role in crafting an NFL DFS strategy. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Bears on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 4-31-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 12 Vikings vs. Bears matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Vikings on MNF

One of Kaylor's favorite NFL DFS picks for MNF is Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. The 26-year-old leads Minnesota with a team-high 736 receiving yards and four touchdowns, finishing with at least 50 yards in all but two games this season. His production has not dropped off with Joshua Dobbs under center, catching 11 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans earlier this month.

Hockenson has averaged more than 11 targets per game in Dobbs' three outings, and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) could miss his seventh straight game this week. He is facing a Chicago defense that has allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points per game and the sixth-most receiving touchdowns to tight ends. Hockenson has seen a 33.3% target share and an 86.1% route run rate over the last two games, making him one of Kaylor's top MNF DFS picks.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. There is no doubt who the top wide receiver in Chicago's offense is, as Moore has more than twice as many yards as the No. 2 target on the team. He has 59 receptions for 889 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per reception, which is also a team-high.

Moore has not gone over 100 receiving yards in a game since early October, but he nearly reached that mark with seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown at Detroit last week. He has a 33.3% target share and a 56.0% air-yard share in Fields' last three full starts. Moore has a favorable matchup against a Minnesota pass defense that is No. 16 in the NFL, allowing 226.6 receiving yards per game. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Bears on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer sky-high value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.