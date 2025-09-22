The Week 3 NFL schedule concludes with a potential Super Bowl preview between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Monday Night Football' in Baltimore. The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under is up to 53.5 after opening at 49.5, meaning this game should feature plenty of offense. Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Derrick Henry and David Montgomery are just a few of the big names to consider for NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Experts have been predicting a decline for the now 31-year-old back for years now, and it simply is not happening. He opened this season with a massive 18-169-2 rushing line against the Bills in Week 1, before having a quieter Week 2 effort against the Browns.

The Lions have given up a rushing touchdown in both games so far in 2025, and with the Ravens favored, Henry could see heavy usage late in the game if they need to run the clock. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After being limited in Week 1, St. Brown exploded with nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 2 win against the Bears. He's already been targeted 17 times this season, so he's the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Jared Goff since no other receiver has been targeted more than nine times.

In the only game where they've faced a competent passing attack, the Ravens gave up nearly 400 yards through the air against the Bills. Keon Coleman had 112 yards and a score in that game, and St. Brown certainly has the chance to match or even exceed those types of numbers on Monday. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

