NFL DFS: Optimal Preseason Week 1 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for August 9

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL Preseason kicks off on Thursday. NFL DFS players get a massive 12-game slate, with contests like Redskins-Patriots, Cowboys-49ers, and Saints-Jaguars on tap. It's the preseason, which means plenty of players will take the field, and you need a road map to navigate who gets playing time. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments like the $8 buy-in $100,000 Post Pattern on DraftKings or the $4 buy-in $50,000 Thursday NFL Preseason Snap on FanDuel, be sure to check out Mike McClure's top NFL DFS picks and optimal lineups. He is a predictive data engineer with nearly $2 million in career winnings.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Week 1 of the 2018 NFL Preseason, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer.



Kizer is battling with Brett Hundley to be Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay this season, and preseason action will go a long way in determining the winner.



Green Bay's passing attack should be able to put up big numbers against the Titans in Week 1 of the preseason. That's because the Titans have been decimated in the secondary with injuries in camp, including losing starting safety Johnathan Cyprien and reserve cornerback Tye Smith.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over for Week 1 of the preseason: Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

The rookie out of NC State is looking to make his mark in a crowded backfield in Indianapolis. The Colts are looking to fill the running back void after Frank Gore's departure, so expect Hines to see significant playing time on Thursday against the Seahawks. Hines finished his final season at NC State with over 1,100 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He is also listed as the starting kick and punt returner entering the first preseason game, which will give him more opportunities to pile up big numbers. He's a must-roster on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive preseason numbers on Thursday because he's poised for extended playing time. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 1 of the NFL Preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineup for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.