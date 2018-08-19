NFL DFS: Optimal Preseason Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Monday, August 20
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
NFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during the preseason with Monday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. It can be challenging to predict how long stars will play and which backups will see the most action, so you'll want to check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.
McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
On Friday, he rostered Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who had rushing and receiving touchdowns and went for 16.5 points on FanDuel. He also had Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and piled up 16.7 points on FanDuel.
For Monday's single-game slate of Colts-Ravens, we can tell you that McClure is banking on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
After missing 2017 due to a shoulder injury, Luck is making up for lost time this preseason. He has been impressive in camp and led the Colts on two scoring drives in the opener last week. He's a top NFL DFS pick that needs to be in lineups on Monday.
Another NFL DFS pick he loves: Ravens running back Gus Edwards.
The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers led the Ravens in rushing in their first two preseason games and was impressive against the Rams last week with 12 carries for 58 yards. Baltimore needs depth behind Alex Collins, so expect Edwards to get plenty of opportunities again on Monday against the Colts.
McClure is also targeting a running back capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. He's projected to see extended time , so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
