NFL DFS: Optimal Preseason Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Saturday, August 18
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
NFL DFS players get a third opportunity to cash in this weekend with a Saturday night slate that includes five games and starts at 7 p.m. ET. FanDuel is running a $30,000 Preseason Snap with a $4 entry fee, while DraftKings is hosting a $70,000 Post Pattern with an $8 buy-in. Veterans and players you've never heard of will be on the field, so before entering any NFL DFS tournament, check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.
McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
Even in the seemingly unpredictable preseason, McClure's has had some spot-on NFL DFS picks.
On Friday, he rostered Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who had rushing and receiving touchdowns and went for 16.5 points on FanDuel. He also had Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and piled up 16.7 points on FanDuel.
For Saturday's five-game preseason main slate that begins at 7 p.m. ET, every player on DraftKings costs $5,500 and every player on FanDuel costs $6,000.
We can tell you that McClure is banking on Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly.
After missing 2017 due to injury, Kelly is making up for lost time this preseason. He has been impressive in camp and threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the opener last week. He's making a strong run for the No. 2 QB job in Denver behind Case Keenum, so confidently lock him in as a top NFL DFS play for Saturday.
Another NFL DFS pick he loves: Cowboys running back Bo Scarbrough.
The 240-pound rookie out of Alabama scored a touchdown in his preseason debut last week and led all Cowboys with 11 touches for 52 yards against the 49ers. Dallas needs depth behind Ezekiel Elliott, so expect Scarbrough to get plenty of opportunities again on Saturday against the Bengals.
McClure is also targeting a receiver capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. He's projected to see extended time in his game, so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
