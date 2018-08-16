NFL DFS: Optimal Preseason Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Thursday, August 16

The second week of the 2018 NFL preseason is officially here. It's a three-game slate on Thursday, with Eagles-Patriots, Steelers-Packers, and Jets-Redskins all on tap starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. NFL DFS players have plenty to choose from as well, including the $4.44 buy-in $40,000 Preseason Snap on FanDuel and the $8 buy-in $100,000 Post Pattern on DraftKings. With starters getting more minutes in the second preseason game, and the pool of reserves beginning to shrink, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say before locking in your NFL DFS lineups. He has made over $2 million playing DFS.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For Thursday's NFL preseason action, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers will only have two quarterbacks active on Thursday against the Packers, giving Rudolph mammoth upside compared to the rest of the field. Last week against the Eagles, Rudolph was 7-for-12 for 101 yards and didn't turn the ball over. The Oklahoma State rookie is chalk-full of talent after throwing for almost 100 touchdowns in college and well over 13,500 yards. He's a high-upside NFL DFS play.

Another pick McClure loves on Thursday: Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine.



Derrius Guice's ACL tear last week was a game-changer for Perine, who had almost 800 yards from scrimmage last year as a rookie. He will have plenty of motivation on Thursday, as reports indicate that Perine could be on the roster bubble if Rob Kelley out-performs him.



Perine got more work than any other Redskins back in the preseason opener (7 carries, 31 yards). And Thompson is coming off a serious leg injury, so he may sit on Thursday or see limited action. Be sure to put Perine in your lineups because he's a favorable bet to see double-digit touches and rack up solid preseason production for your NFL DFS lineup.

McClure is also targeting another wideout capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup Thursday.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineup for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.