NFL DFS: Week 5 cash game, head-to-head, 50-50 lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

Before you enter any daily fantasy football 50-50, head-to-head, or cash game contest for Week 5 of the NFL season on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start to the season. He rostered several winning value picks last week in his cash game lineup like Lions running back Ameer Abdullah.



McClure identified Abdullah as a steal at $4,200 on DraftKings, noting that he was primed for a big game against the Vikings. The result? Abdullah rumbled for a season-best 94 yards on 20 carries, scored his first touchdown of the season and caught three passes out of the backfield. He had 19.9 DK points.



He was also all over Evan Engram's breakout week. For just $3,000 on DraftKings, Engram had a season-high six catches for 62 yards.



McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 5 and has again locked in his optimal DFS cash game lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves for cash games that you're probably not thinking about: Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. Because of a matchup against the Steelers this week, Bortles comes at a discount. McClure, however, sees an opportunity.



Bottles is at his best playing from behind when he can pile up garbage-time yardage and touchdowns. Pittsburgh is favored by 8.5 against Jacksonville, so McClure expects Bortles to rack up plenty of points as he tries to throw the Jaguars back into the game.



Bortles is an absolute steal at $4,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Antonio Brown. The Steelers WR is $8,700 on DraftKings - $600 less than last week - giving you the rare opportunity to roster an elite player at a discount.



Brown had an off day in Week 4 (4-34), but he's still the second-most targeted player in the league. After he clearly showed his frustration last week, McClure expects him to bounce back and have a performance more like Week 3 (10-110-1).



McClure has also identified a value receiver primed for a monster week because he's facing one of the worst pass defenses in the league. His opponent has already given up huge days to multiple receivers this year.



If you roster him, you can expect double-digit targets since he'll be a focal point of the passing attack, all at a very affordable price that will put you well on your way to a profitable Week 5 in DFS cash games.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal daily fantasy football cash game lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 5 cash game optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Ameer Abdullah's breakout performance and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.