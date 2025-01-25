Even the most attentive daily Fantasy football player may need a few guesses before correctly identifying Buffalo's receiving touchdowns leader. Mack Hollins, in his seventh NFL season, entered this year with just one season of more than 251 receiving yards. Hollins has become well-known for his love of being barefoot, but when wearing cleats on the gridiron, he's an end-zone threat with five receiving touchdowns. Khalil Shakir led the Bills with 821 receiving yards, but the Bills had five players with more than 300 receiving yards while emphasizing a balanced passing attack. Which Buffalo pass-catcher should you feel most confident about when making NFL DFS lineups for Conference Championship Sunday?

Olamide Zaccheaus, a sixth-year receiver with limited opportunities over his career, was emerging as the Commanders' No. 2 receiver to close the regular season, but Dyami Brown has outperformed him with 187 yards this postseason compared to Zaccheaus' 19 yards.

Top NFL Conference Championship picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith ($5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). The fourth-year receiver finished below 1,000 yards this season for the first time since his rookie year and finished with fewer than 900 yards for the first time over his career this year. But injury played a role in that as Smith only played 13 games. He averaged 64.1 yards per game, slightly more than his career average of 63.7 yards, this season.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has produced in the playoffs before with a 100-yard game in each of his prior two postseasons. Smith hasn't had a 100-yard game yet this playoff, but he's tied for the team lead in receptions (eight) and second in receiving yards (76) this postseason. Despite missing four games, Smith still led the Eagles in receptions (68) and receiving touchdowns (eight) during the regular season and with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown struggling to connect this postseason and Brown likely being guarded by elite cornerback Marshon Lattimore the majority of the game, Smith could be the Eagles wideout to target when making Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). Hunt led the Chiefs in carries (eight) and rushing yards (44) in their 23-14 victory over the Texans in the Divisional Round last week. Even with Isiah Pacheco back and healthy after missing 10 weeks with a leg injury, Hunt played the most running back snaps (24) while being on the field for 47% of snaps.

The Chiefs signed Hunt to add running back depth after Pacheco's injury, but few expected him to still have a leading role come postseason time. Hunt began his career with the Chiefs and led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie before being released during his second season following an off-the-field incident. But the reunion has gone well for Hunt, who has a touchdown in three straight games and has seemingly taken over as the RB1 in Kansas City and comes with a cheaper price for Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups

