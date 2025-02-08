Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only exceeded 20 Fantasy points twice in his first 14 starts this season, making him a disappointing performer in NFL DFS contests. However, he is coming off his best NFL DFS performance of the season, finishing with 245 passing yards and three total touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes set a season-high with 11 carries, and his willingness to run could increase his value in NFL DFS lineups. Should you include Mahomes in your NFL DFS picks for the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off a strong showing of his own, racking up 246 passing yards with four total touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. Evaluating Mahomes and Hurts is one of the most important factors when crafting a Super Bowl DFS strategy. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie wideout finished with less than 30 receiving yards in six of his first nine games this season, but he has increasingly become a huge factor in Kansas City's scheme. Worthy has gone over 40 receiving yards in nine straight games since then, including an 85-yard showing against Buffalo in the AFC Championship.

He has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, giving him seven total touchdowns this season. Worthy has been Mahomes' top target in the playoffs, commanding 13 targets compared to 12 for Travis Kelce. Outside of playing just one snap in Week 18, Worthy has received at least six targets in eight straight games. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia scored seven rushing touchdowns in the win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship, but Goedert was still extremely efficient against Washington. He finished with seven catches for 85 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

Goedert averaged 11.8 yards per reception during the regular season and remains one of Jalen Hurts' most trusted targets. He's been targeted 18 times thus far in the postseason, hauling in 15 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. Now, Goedert and the Eagles will take on a Chiefs defense that gave up 218.8 passing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

