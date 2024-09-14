Cardinals running back James Conner was an efficient workhorse last year, and the coaching staff appears set on keeping him in the same role this season. Conner commanded 84.2% of Arizona's backfield rushing attempts in Week 1, finishing with 16 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also ran a backfield-high 16 routes, catching three passes for 30 yards in a narrow loss to the Bills to create value as one of the top NFL DFS picks. Conner will now face a Rams defense that is trying to fill the void of retired future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Los Angeles gave up 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Detroit's running backs last week, so the Rams could be a defense to target with your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy. Should you include Conner in your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Los Angeles wideout Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and is now on the injured reserve, leaving Kupp as the obvious top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp had 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown while commanding the highest target share (43.8%) of any wide receiver in the league last week.

The veteran had a historically great season in 2021 before dealing with injuries over the following two campaigns. Kupp still posted excellent numbers in 2022, averaging 8.3 receptions and 90.2 receiving yards per game. He looked like his old self last week against the Lions and is facing an Arizona defense that gave up 34 points to Buffalo in its opener, so the optimizer has Kupp listed as one of its top wide receiver picks for Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers quarterback Justin Fields ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old is going to draw another start in Week 2 as veteran Russell Wilson continues to deal with a calf injury. Fields started in the season opener as well, completing 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards while rushing for 57 yards.

He did not commit any turnovers in the 18-10 win, giving him something to build on heading into the Week 2 NFL schedule. Fields will also have a full week of first-team reps under his belt, and he is facing a Denver defense that gave up 26 points to Seattle last week. He had one of the best outings of his career against the Broncos last October, passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 132.7. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

