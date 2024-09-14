Wide receiver Malik Nabers ran a team-high 50 routes for the Giants last week, but he finished with just five receptions for 66 yards. He now has an ideal matchup against the Commanders during the Week 2 NFL schedule. Washington allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers last season and was torched by Tampa Bay's offense in Week 1. Is Nabers an undervalued player you should be adding to your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups on Sunday? Nabers' NFL DFS ceiling is likely capped by the play of quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed just 52.4% of his passes for 186 yards and two interceptions last week. Jones slots in near the bottom of most NFL DFS rankings at his position, but that does not mean everyone within New York's offense should be avoided from the Week 2 NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Los Angeles wideout Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and is now on the injured reserve, leaving Kupp as the obvious top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp had 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown while commanding the highest target share (43.8%) of any wide receiver in the league last week.

The veteran had a historically great season in 2021 before dealing with injuries over the following two campaigns. Kupp still posted excellent numbers in 2022, averaging 8.3 receptions and 90.2 receiving yards per game. He looked like his old self last week against the Lions and is facing an Arizona defense that gave up 34 points to Buffalo in its opener, so the optimizer has Kupp listed as one of its top wide receiver picks for Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ($5,400 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel). He had one of the most efficient performances of any running back in Week 1, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries in a win over the Raiders. Dobbins also caught all three of his targets for four yards, so there is some additional Fantasy value if he can rack up more yards after the catch this week.

The fifth-year running back had one less carry than teammate Gus Edwards, who finished with just 26 yards on 11 carries. Dobbins is finally healthy again, which allowed him to flash the potential he showed in his early years with the Ravens. He has an ideal matchup against a Panthers defense that allowed 47 points in Week 1, so the optimizer has identified him as a value DFS pick in Week 2. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

