The Raiders had an improbable comeback victory over the Ravens last week, scoring 13 points on three scoring drives over the final 9:31 of the contest to win 26-23. The Raiders scored on their final four drives against Baltimore and with an easier matchup on paper against the Carolina Panthers in the Week 3 NFL schedule, should daily Fantasy football players target Raiders like Gardner Minshew, Zamir White, Davante Adams or Brock Bowers from the NFL DFS player pool in Week 3 NFL DFS lineups?

The Panthers are allowing 36.5 points per game, the most in the NFL through two weeks, while surrendering the 25th-most yards per game (364), so how should that affect your Week 3 NFL DFS strategy? Adams had nine receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown last week against Baltimore, so should daily Fantasy football players expect even better against Carolina's defense? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 3 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ($6,000 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel). Charbonnet played 96% (67 of 70) of plays last week with Kenneth Walker (oblique) out. Charbonnet didn't have elite production on the ground, averaging 2.7 yards per carry, but he scored a touchdown and added five receptions for 31 yards. With Walker out again this week, any running back who has a chance at playing more than 90% of snaps is someone who should be strongly considered for NFL DFS lineups.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins, according to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, a good sign that Seattle could be in a run-heavy game script. Charbonnet had all 14 of the running back carries last week and the Dolphins are allowing the sixth-most Fantasy football points per game to opposing running backs this season. James Cook rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 7.1 yards per rush and added a 17-yard touchdown reception against Miami last week. Expect Seattle to attack Miami on the ground and given Walker's injury situation, Charbonnet could be a steal for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Brock Bowers ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). After a solid NFL debut with six grabs for 58 yards in Week 1, Bowers really flexed his Fantasy potential with nine catches for 98 yards in Week 2. That came against a Baltimore defense which had the No. 1 scoring unit a year ago and allowed the eighth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. After two weeks, no rookie -- including wide receivers -- has more receptions than Bowers, while he ranks second in his class in receiving yards.

Bowers and Vegas will face the Panthers on Sunday, and Bryce Young's struggles at the QB position have overshadowed how disastrous Carolina's defense has been. After ranking 29th in scoring defense last year, it is dead-last this season, with opposing tight ends playing a part in piling up the points versus the Panthers. They've already allowed two touchdowns to TEs this season, and those came to players who aren't nearly as big of factors in their offenses as Bowers is. The rookie is a must-start for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 3 NFL DFS lineups

