Broncos vs. Raiders has the lowest over/under on the Week 5 NFL schedule at 36 total points, according to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, but that doesn't mean they can't have options in the NFL DFS player pool to provide value. Tre Tucker, a receiver selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has taken on an expanded role over the last two weeks with 12 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown over his last two games, so is he a cheaper option that can benefit daily Fantasy football players when making Week 5 NFL DFS lineups?

The Broncos have the No. 3 scoring defense and held the Jets and Buccaneers to 16 combined points over the last two weeks, so should that deter you from taking Las Vegas options in NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

Top NFL Week 5 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,100 on FanDuel). After recording only two receptions over the first two weeks of the season, Jacksonville is starting to utilize Kirk in similar ways it has throughout the last few years. Kirk has been a high-volume target with the Jaguars, averaging 7.5 targets per game over his first two seasons with the team. Kirk has 22 targets over his last two games, resulting in 15 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, more like the production many expected from him before the season.

The Jaguars are 0-4 this season but losing teams can produce top receivers for daily Fantasy football with teams needed to throw more. Jacksonville is desperate for a victory and this could be their chance at doing so against the Colts, who are allowing the most yards per game (399.8) in the NFL this season. The Colts are allowing 235 passing yards, which ranks 26th in the league, and now that Jacksonville is heavily targeting Kirk again, he can return strong value for Week 5 NFL DFS lineups at an affordable price. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old had seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown on eight targets last week as he and Jordan Love have seemed to develop a top connection on the field. Reed is averaging 138.5 yards in the two games Love has played this season and has a touchdown in each contest. Reed had a 42-yard reception last week after a 70-yard catch in Week 1 from Love as Reed's big-play potential meshes well with Love's strong arm.

Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, showed his big-play ability in college as well. He had 1,026 yards and 11 total touchdowns as a junior at Michigan State while averaging 17.4 yards per reception. Receiver Christian Watson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday and his absence should open up even more targets for Reed. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 5 NFL DFS lineups

