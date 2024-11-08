The debut of Christian McCaffrey could happen on Sunday. The 28-year-old could be ready to return from his calf/Achilles injury, so should he be an immediate part of your Week 10 NFL DFS strategy against the Buccaneers? Jordan Mason has been productive without McCaffrey, but is there any value in him for NFL DFS lineups if the team's clear RB1 is back? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 10 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,900 FanDuel). It's crazy to think given his status as most people's choice for the best quarterback in the NFL, but Mahomes hasn't been a viable Fantasy football quarterback the majority of the season. That changed last week when Mahomes showcased his newest weapon in DeAndre Hopkins. Mahomes threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime victory over the Buccaneers with Hopkins having eight receptions for 86 yards and two scores.

Mahomes was QB3 in Fantasy football last week after being QB20 on a points-per-game basis over the first eight weeks. He had his best Fantasy football performance of the season last week, aided by Travis Kelce reaching 100 yards for the first time this year. The Chiefs play the Broncos on Sunday and Mahomes has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his last four games against Denver.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Aaron Jones ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 FanDuel). Jones rushed for 64 yards and added four receptions for 18 yards last week against the Colts. He's been a focal point in the surprisingly efficient Vikings offense this season with more than 90 rushing yards in four of eight games this year.

The Vikings have the No. 8 scoring offense (26.1 points per game) this season ahead of a matchup against the Jaguars, who rank 30th in scoring defense at 28 ppg. The Jaguars are 31st in yards allowed (389.3 per game) and have especially struggled against running backs. The Jaguars are allowing the third-most Fantasy football points to opposing running backs this season in what could be a huge performance for Jones. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 10 NFL DFS lineups

