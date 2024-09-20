If you're always in search of potentially low-cost, high-reward NFL DFS picks, then the plethora of backup quarterbacks in the Week 3 NFL DFS player pool could be just what you're looking for. Malik Willis, Skylar Thompson and Andy Dalton all could start for their respective teams, and Willis, in particular, has the incentive to have a great game. If Jordan Love remains sidelines, Willis will face the team that traded him away last month, the Titans, and is coming off throwing his first career touchdown last week.

Willis racked up more NFL DFS points than the likes of Justin Herbert and Jared Goff a week ago, and he should know Tennessee's defense as well as anyone. A bonus in rostering him in daily Fantasy football lineups is that you'd then have cap space left over to roster elite options at other positions like Alvin Kamara or CeeDee Lamb. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 3 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). After two weeks, Mayfield is one of the early MVP candidates as he leads the NFL with five passing touchdowns and ranks second in passer rating. After tossing four TD passes in the season opener versus Washington, he then added another, while rushing for a score in a hostile environment at Detroit in Week 2. Over his last 10 starts, including the postseason, Mayfield's 22 TD passes rank first in the NFL.

Tampa will return home in Week 3, where the Bucs will host the winless Broncos. The scrambling ability that Mayfield displayed last week should come in handy again on Sunday as Denver allowed a relatively immobile QB in Geno Smith to score with his legs in Week 1, and it then allowed a QB not known for his arm in Justin Fields to pass for his first TD of the year in Week 2. With an 11:2 TD:INT, and averaging 304.5 passing yards over his last four home games, the optimizer has identified Mayfield as the best valued quarterback, relative to his NFL DFS price tags, for Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Brock Bowers ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). After a solid NFL debut with six grabs for 58 yards in Week 1, Bowers really flexed his Fantasy potential with nine catches for 98 yards in Week 2. That came against a Baltimore defense which had the No. 1 scoring unit a year ago and allowed the eighth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. After two weeks, no rookie -- including wide receivers -- has more receptions than Bowers, while he ranks second in his class in receiving yards.

Bowers and Vegas will face the Panthers on Sunday, and Bryce Young's struggles at the QB position have overshadowed how disastrous Carolina's defense has been. After ranking 29th in scoring defense last year, it is dead-last this season, with opposing tight ends playing a part in piling up the points versus the Panthers. They've already allowed two touchdowns to TEs this season, and those came to players who aren't nearly as big of factors in their offenses as Bowers is. The rookie is a must-start for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 3 NFL DFS lineups

