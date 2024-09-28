Anyone who has employed the NFL DFS strategy of using a top tight end to gain an advantage has seen it backfire, with tight ends in the NFL DFS player pool like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta failing to have any games worthy of their price tags for NFL DFS lineups. With NFL DFS injuries and poor production at the position entering the Week 4 NFL schedule, what's the best way to utilize tight ends for Week 4 NFL DFS picks? Is a better Week 4 NFL DFS strategy to target a cheaper option and hope he scores a touchdown to potentially return strong value for NFL DFS lineups?

Bears tight end Cole Kmet is the TE3 in Fantasy football this season after having 10 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown last week, but he only had 31 yards over his first two games, so can you trust him in your Week 4 NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 4 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 4 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,200 on FanDuel). The switch from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton did wonders for the Panthers offense last week and no one was a bigger benefactor of that than Johnson. The 28-year-old had eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets after having 34 total yards and hauling in fewer than 50% of his targets from Young. Dalton is an experienced quarterback who knows how to get the ball to his receivers and Johnson had more than 650 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons as a proven pass-catcher.

The Panthers play the Bengals, who allowed Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin to record 100 yards and a touchdown last week. The Bengals have one of the softest pass defenses in the NFL this season as opponents are completing 75% of their passes against them. With Adam Thielen (hamstring) on IR, expect Dalton to lean heavily on Johnson again when making Week 4 NFL DFS picks. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Hall has scored a touchdown in all three games this season and has had some extended rest entering Sunday after playing on Thursday Night Football last week. Hall rushed for 54 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and had four receptions for 29 yards last week against the Patriots. He's averaging 96.7 total yards per game.

The Jets play the Broncos, who are allowing 126 rushing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the NFL. Denver is also tied for eighth for the most receptions allowed to opposing running backs, which is how Hall separates himself from other running backs in the NFL DFS player pool. The third-year player had 76 receptions last season and is showing a quick rapport with Aaron Rodgers, making him a strong option for Week 4 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

The optimizer is also targeting several other undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.