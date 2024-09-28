The Houston Texans failed to reach double-digit points for just the second time since quarterback C.J. Stroud's NFL debut last season in a 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. However, the Vikings have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 10.0 points per game, so Stroud and the Texans may be able to chalk it up as a tough matchup. Houston has arguably the best wide receiver options in the NFL DFS player pool though with Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, so should daily Fantasy football players have any concern about using them in Week 4 NFL DFS picks against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Jaguars rank 28th in scoring defense, making this a substantially better matchup for all Houston options in the NFL DFS player pool, so which receivers are best to include in Week 4 NFL DFS stacks? How should you form a Week 4 NFL DFS strategy for the Sunday main slate approaching the quarter point of the 2024 NFL season? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 4 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,200 on FanDuel). The switch from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton did wonders for the Panthers offense last week and no one was a bigger benefactor of that than Johnson. The 28-year-old had eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets after having 34 total yards and hauling in fewer than 50% of his targets from Young. Dalton is an experienced quarterback who knows how to get the ball to his receivers and Johnson had more than 650 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons as a proven pass-catcher.

The Panthers play the Bengals, who allowed Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin to record 100 yards and a touchdown last week. The Bengals have one of the softest pass defenses in the NFL this season as opponents are completing 75% of their passes against them. With Adam Thielen (hamstring) on IR, expect Dalton to lean heavily on Johnson again when making Week 4 NFL DFS picks.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft as a second-round pick (No. 36 overall) and he's proven why throughout his career. He averaged 97.2 total yards over seven games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending ACL injury and he quickly rehabbed to return for Week 1 last season, rushing for 127 yards on 10 carries with a 20-yard reception on Monday Night Football against Buffalo. He ended the season with 994 rushing yards while facing stacked boxes due to poor quarterback play throughout the season, but he continued to provide value in the passing attack with 76 receptions, the most among any running back.

Hall has continued his yardage success, averaging 96.7 yards per game this season, but now with playing with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, he has more touchdown opportunities as well. The 23-year-old has scored a touchdown in each of New York's three games this season and will face a Broncos defense that allowed the fifth-most Fantasy football points per game to running backs last season. Denver allowed the most rushing yards to running backs in the NFL last season and with the Jets being 7.5-point favorites, according to the latest odds from the SportsLine consensus, this could be a positive game script for Hall for Sunday NFL DFS lineups.

How to build Sunday Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

