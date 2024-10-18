Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are two options in the NFL DFS player pool daily Fantasy football players should always consider for NFL DFS lineups despite the fact they share a backfield and take touches away from one another. Montgomery is RB10 and Gibbs is RB13 in Fantasy football this season despite them competing for touches. But this week, that's not only one reason you may shy away from using a Lions running back in NFL DFS picks. The Lions play the Vikings, who are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards (67.2 yards per game) on the third-fewest yards per attempt (3.6) this season, so how should that affect your Week 7 NFL DFS strategy?

Are you better off avoiding these Lions options at their price tags for cheaper running backs like Tony Pollard or Chuba Hubbard from the NFL DFS player pool for Week 7 NFL DFS picks? Should your NFL DFS strategy account for a more pass-heavy approach from Detroit and possibly include Jameson Williams or Tim Patrick as value plays for NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 7 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). The 36-year-old has put together back-to-back weeks of a quarterback rating greater than 95 as he isn't showing many signs of decline as he ages or following a torn Achilles last season. Cousins had 225 passing yards and a touchdown last week after a monstrous 509 yards with four touchdowns and an interception the week before against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. He's completed at least 60% of his passes in all six games this season despite it being his first year in Atlanta and still building chemistry with his pass-catchers.

The Falcons are home against the Seahawks as Cousins returns to Atlanta for the first time since his 509-yard performance. The Seahawks enter on a three-game losing streak and they are allowing 246.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns last week against Seattle, who also allowed Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to throw for 257 yards and two touchdowns the week before in one of his best games of the season. This appears to be a strong matchup for Cousins at a cheaper price tag among quarterbacks for Week 7 NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns tight end David Njoku ($4,100 on DraftKings, $5,300 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old had five receptions for 31 yards in his second game following an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. Njoku only had one reception for 14 yards the week before as he played 46% of snaps, but the Browns tight end increased that to 74% of snaps on Sunday, which was the third-highest of any Cleveland skill position player.

The Browns traded WR1 Amari Cooper to the Bills on Tuesday, which opens up a significantly larger target share for the rest of Cleveland's pass-catchers. Cooper led the Browns in receptions (24), targets (53), receiving yards (250) and receiving touchdowns (two) this season while generating 27.3% of the targets from Deshaun Watson. Njoku is a prime candidate to benefit from those additional targets against the Bengals, who rank 23rd in yards allowed (356 yards per game) this season. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 7 NFL DFS lineups

