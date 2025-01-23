Each conference's representative for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans will be decided on Sunday, beginning with Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET in the 2025 AFC Championship Game on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams met during the regular season, with the home team winning each Eagles vs. Commanders game. The Commanders defeated the Eagles, 36-33, in Week 16 behind a five-touchdown performance from Jayden Daniels, so although he has the least experience of the four quarterbacks in the NFL DFS player pool, he could be the best quarterback option for NFL DFS picks.

The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 30-21, in Buffalo in Week 11 to end Kansas City's perfect season, but now that Buffalo plays on the road, should that alter your NFL DFS strategy? Josh Allen is 0-3 against the Chiefs in the postseason, so can daily Fantasy football players trust Allen and his playmakers when making NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Conference Championship picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith ($5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). Smith leads all Eagles wide receivers this postseason in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (76) with only tight end Dallas Goedert having more receiving yards over the two postseason games. The 26-year-old ended the regular season with six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in Week 17 before the Eagles rested key starters in Week 18 and he led the team with 68 receptions and eight touchdowns during the regular season.

Smith had 833 receiving yards, which was second behind A.J. Brown. But Hurts and Brown haven't been in sync during the postseason with Brown having just three receptions for 24 yards over two games. Smith was the No., 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for good reason and coming off a career-best 76.4% catch rate this season and given Brown's recent struggles, Smith can return value to Sunday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy ($5,500 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). Despite being in a wide receiver room with accomplished veterans such as DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown, Worthy was the only Kansas City wide receiver to record a catch in the Chiefs' 23-14 win over the Texans in the Divisional Round. The 21-year-old had five receptions for 45 yards on six targets, ranking only behind Travis Kelce in those categories.

The Bills know Patrick Mahomes wants to heavily target Kelce and given how Buffalo played Kansas City during the regular season, there may be limited opportunities for the future Hall of Fame tight end. Kelce had just two receptions for eight yards while being targeted four times in that contest. Worthy led the pass-catchers with four receptions for 61 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown, against Buffalo and he could find similar success on Sunday. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups

