Super Bowl 2025 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles and two star-studded rosters give NFL daily Fantasy players plenty of options. Patrick Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl MVP and threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns while adding 66 on the ground in a win over the 49ers last year. The gold standard for quarterback play in the NFL will be rostered heavily in Super Bowl 59 NFL DFS lineups but Jalen Hurts will also see high ownership levels.

Hurts rushed for 14 touchdowns during the regular season and added four more rushing touchdowns during the 2025 NFL Playoffs. How much exposure should you have to Mahomes and Hurts and who else in the NFL DFS player pool for the 2025 Super Bowl should you target? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to the 2025 Super Bowl between the Chiefs vs. Eagles and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver had a season-high 85 receiving yards in Kansas City's 32-29 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game and he's become an increasingly integral part of the offense as the season has progressed. Outside of Week 18 when he only played one snap, Worthy has at least six targets in eight straight games, including the playoffs, and he's averaging 8.8 targets per game of his last five contests. Even in a veteran-filled receiver room, Worthy has led the wideouts in yards in all five of those contests.

With an additional week to prepare for the biggest game of the year, expect Andy Reid to scheme up new creative ways to get Worthy the ball. The 21-year-old has at least one carry in six straight games, not including Week 18, and his NFL Combine record 4.21 seconds 40-yard dash speed can deliver game-changing plays. Worthy had three rushing touchdowns along with six receiving scores in his rookie campaign. He's always been a high-ceiling option playing with Patrick Mahomes, but his recent usage also gives him one of the highest floors for Kansas City options. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After six seasons with the Giants, Barkley benefited enormously from a change of scenery when he joined the Eagles this offseason. He got to play behind one of the best offensive lines in football and became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season despite being held out of the final game of the year to rest up for the postseason.

Barkley picked up right where he left off in the 2025 NFL Playoffs, rushing for 119 yards against the Packers, 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams, and then 118 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders. Now he'll take on a Kansas City run defense that has given up at least 147 rushing yards in each of its last four games and McClure's model recommends heavy exposure to Barkley at Super Bowl 59. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 59. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.