Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been considered one of the top players at his position throughout his career, but he finally has a chance to play on the game's biggest stage when he faces the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday. Barkley led the league with 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season and has been on a tear in the 2025 NFL playoffs. He's averaging 147.3 rushing yards across three games and has scored five rushing touchdowns in the postseason. However, he is the most expensive player in the NFL DFS player pool for Super Bowl 59.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has established himself as a solid playmaker, while Kareem Hunt has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last four games. Should your Super Bowl LIX NFL DFS strategy include rostering Barkley, or should you target Pacheco or Hunt at a lower price point? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver had a season-high 85 receiving yards in Kansas City's 32-29 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game and he's become an increasingly integral part of the offense as the season has progressed. Outside of Week 18 when he only played one snap, Worthy has at least six targets in eight straight games, including the playoffs, and he's averaging 8.8 targets per game of his last five contests. Even in a veteran-filled receiver room, Worthy has led the wideouts in yards in all five of those contests.

With an additional week to prepare for the biggest game of the year, expect Andy Reid to scheme up new creative ways to get Worthy the ball. The 21-year-old has at least one carry in six straight games, not including Week 18, and his NFL Combine record 4.21 seconds 40-yard dash speed can deliver game-changing plays. Worthy had three rushing touchdowns along with six receiving scores in his rookie campaign. He's always been a high-ceiling option playing with Patrick Mahomes, but his recent usage also gives him one of the highest floors for Kansas City options. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia scored seven rushing touchdowns in the win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship, but Goedert was still extremely efficient against Washington. He finished with seven catches for 85 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

Goedert averaged 11.8 yards per reception during the regular season and remains one of Jalen Hurts' most trusted targets. He's been targeted 18 times thus far in the postseason, hauling in 15 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. Now, Goedert and the Eagles will take on a Chiefs defense that gave up 218.8 passing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

