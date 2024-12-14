Bryce Young was benched for multiple weeks following the second game of the season. However, since his return in Week 8, the Panthers quarterback is playing more like the prospect selected with the No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young has thrown for more than 170 yards in five of his last six games with at least one touchdown pass in each of those contests. He is averaging 250.1 passing yards over his last three games and is the QB11 in Fantasy football 2024 during that span. Given his cheaper price for NFL DFS lineups, could Young provide value to NFL DFS picks while leaving money to spend on some of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool? How should his improved play factor into building an NFL DFS strategy for daily Fantasy football players? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 15 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Bengals running back Chase Brown ($7,200 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old rushed for 58 yards on 14 carries while adding six receptions for 65 yards, including a 19-yard catch-and-run down the sideline for a touchdown, in a 27-20 win over the Cowboys last week. He's become a vital part of the Cincinnati offense recently as Brown has played at least 80% of snaps in five straight games and has more than 90 total yards in each contest.

Brown is averaging 123.4 total yards over his last five games with a touchdown in four of those five contests. He has two rushing and two receiving scores as the Bengals are featuring him in both the rushing and receiving attack. Brown is RB5 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis over that stretch and is a strong play against the Titans, who allowed 75 yards on 22 carries to the Jaguars tandem of Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. last week.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($7,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old was being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in some 2024 Fantasy football drafts and was one of the most expensive options on daily Fantasy football sites, but given the injury to Dak Prescott, his price has dropped to where he's no longer at the very top of the NFL DFS player pool. But he's still had productive games without Prescott, albeit not the 150-yard performances he sometimes had, and Lamb had six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys are still making it a priority to get the ball in Lamb's hands. Lamb had seven targets last week and he's averaging 9.4 targets per game without Prescott. Given his continued high involvement in the offense and his discounted price, Lamb remains an asset to NFL DFS lineups.

