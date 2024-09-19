The NFL DFS player pool for the Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots doesn't have nearly as many top-tier options for NFL DFS picks as the first two weeks, but that's when your NFL DFS strategy matters even more. Jets running back Breece Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson are the two most expensive options and big-play threats for NFL DFS picks, but after that, both teams' depth charts are filled with players who haven't separated themselves early on in the season. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry had a significant role last week, catching eight of New England's 15 receptions (53.3%), but the week before, he only had two receptions, so which version of Henry should daily Fantasy football players expect when making Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Thursday Night Football is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The fourth-year running back has played at least 72% of snaps in each of New England's first two games and has taken 70.8% of all Patriots running back carries this season. He's been successful with those opportunities as well, ranking fifth in the NFL in rushing at 201 yards, averaging 100.5 yards per contest.

Stevenson is also an asset in the passing attack with five receptions on eight targets this season, securing multiple catches in both contests. The 26-year-old had 38 receptions over 12 games last year (3.2 per game). In 2002, his last full season, Stevenson ranked fourth among running backs with 69 receptions. The Jets allowed 147 rushing yards to Jordan Mason in Week 1 and with key defenders such as linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) either missing or being limited at practice at the start of the week, there could be opportunities for Stevenson to break some chunk runs and possibly find the end zone. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 40-year-old quarterback is one of the most recognizable players in the NFL and he's making his first start at MetLife Stadium since tearing his Achilles on that field in Week 1 last season. Rodgers has three touchdowns compared to one interception over his first two games this season following the season-ending injury as he should be becoming more crisp with each contest.

Rodgers has thrown for at least 160 yards in each of the first two games and with an NFL DFS player pool filled with unknowns, Rodgers' floor makes him an asset for NFL DFS lineups. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is one of the best pure throwers in NFL history and he's displayed that at moments this season. Rodgers understands the emotional significance of his return and re-debut at MetLife Stadium and after the Patriots allowed 327 passing yards and a touchdown to Geno Smith last week, Rodgers is a value for NFL DFS picks. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

