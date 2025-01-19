Three of the top six quarterbacks in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis from this season will be in action on Sunday's two-game slate. The Philadelphia Eagles will host Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2025. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen finished as the QB1 and QB2 in Fantasy football this season and could be popular options for NFL DFS picks, but are they worth their price tags for NFL DFS lineups? Jalen Hurts was QB6 on a points-per-game basis and although Matthew Stafford was QB30, he threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-9 win over the Vikings in the Wild Card Round, so which quarterback should daily Fantasy football players feature in a Sunday Divisional Round NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Divisional Round picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($6,800 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel). Although Hurts finished as the QB6 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis, he would have been QB3 without including the Week 16 contest he left in the first quarter with a concussion. Hurts missed the final two games of the regular season with the concussion but threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 36 yards in a 22-10 win over the Packers in the Wild Card Round.

The Eagles host the Rams, who Philadelphia defeated, 37-20, in Week 12 in Los Angeles. The Rams allowed 21.9 ppg this season, the most of the four teams in action on Sunday, while allowing the second-most Fantasy football points to opposing quarterbacks of the four this season. Hurts has thrown for two touchdowns in each of the last three games he started and finished with two rushing scores over that span and with him coming at a cheaper price than Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, he can return value to Sunday Divisional Round NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams running back Kyren Williams ($6,900 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Williams rushed for 76 yards on 16 carries (4.8 yards per rush) while having three receptions for 16 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown reception for Los Angeles' first score in a 27-9 win over the Vikings over Wild Card Weekend.

Williams played 46 of 53 snaps (87%) against the Vikings last weekend to continue his significant workload. The 24-year-old has played at least 79% of snaps in 16 of his 17 games this year, including over 85% 11 times. Williams has taken 79.8% of all Rams running backs carries during the regular season and postseason and his 87% snap rate during the regular season significantly led all running backs with Jonathan Taylor (80%) ranking second. Expect another heavy workload against the Eagles, who Williams rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown against earlier this season. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

