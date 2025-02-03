Predicting the correct game script is a key to building winning single-game NFL DFS lineups and Super Bowl 59 is one final chance for daily Fantasy football players to participate. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday in New Orleans. The Eagles ran on the seventh-highest percentage of plays in the league this season, so should your NFL DFS strategy revolve around a run-heavy approach with Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts? The Chiefs have also run more than they've thrown during the regular season and postseason, so should you use Kansas City running backs like Kareem Hunt or Isiah Pacheco for 2025 Super Bowl DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

The 2025 Super Bowl between the Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Many were surprised to see the Chiefs and Bills make a draft day trade last April and when the Chiefs emerged with the wide receiver who just set the 40-yard dash record (4.21) for the NFL Combine, football fans around the country began imagining the ways Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes would take advantage of that and wondered if the Bills had instant regret. The Chiefs didn't take long to showcase their new draft pick as Worthy scored Kansas City's first touchdown of the season with a 21-yard run after the Chiefs had all offseason to figure out how to take advantage of his skillset. It's not exactly multiple months, but Reid has an extra week ahead of Super Bowl 59 to scheme for Worthy's skills again.

Worthy has become an integral part of the Chiefs offense over recent weeks with three touchdowns over his last four games, including the postseason and not including Week 18 when he only played one snap, and the rookie had six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown last week against Buffalo. He was Kansas City's leading receiver in three of those four contests while averaging 68.5 receiving yards per game. Worthy has the most receptions (11) and targets (13) among Chiefs this postseason and he'll likely be a key part of the Super Bowl game plan yet again. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The seventh-year veteran was a big-play machine this season with at least one rush of 50 yards in seven games, including two of the Eagles' three postseason games this year. It took him just one snap to make that total seven games in the NFC Championship Game when he opened the contest with a 60-yard rushing touchdown. The Eagles scored 55 points in the victory, the most points any NFL team has scored in a game all season, as the Philadelphia offense picked the opportune time to have its best performance of the year.

Barkley has been an integral part of an Eagles offense that finished sixth in the NFL in scoring (28.4 ppg) while scoring at least 20 points in 16 straight games, including the postseason. Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards (2,005) this season and is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game this postseason and with an extra week of rest combined with the chance at a Super Bowl title, this should be another huge workload and performance from arguably the best running back in the NFL. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Multiple undervalued players could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 59.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.