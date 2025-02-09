When crafting your NFL DFS strategy for the 2025 Super Bowl, daily Fantasy football managers should be cognizant of both the Chiefs' and Eagles' strengths and weaknesses. Philadelphia owns the No. 1 passing defense in the league, while Kansas City ranks just 29th in passing offense. While that doesn't mean you should entirely bypass Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins or anyone from the Chiefs' passing attack, you should at least consider other NFL DFS picks.

Isiah Pacheco could be an under-the-radar option for Super Bowl 59 NFL DFS lineups, even though he hasn't been overly productive since returning from IR. However, Pacheco has averaged over 75 scrimmage yards over nine postseason games, and clearly, the ground game is the better option to attack Philly's defense. Which overlooked players on the Eagles' roster are out there in the NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to the 2025 Super Bowl between the Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his work during the regular season when he eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards, but Barkley has, arguably, been even better in the postseason. He's averaging 147.3 rushing yards across the three playoff games and has scored five touchdowns. Barkley has 118-plus rushing yards in each of his last five games and gets to face a Chiefs defense which has been gashed by running backs recently.

After allowing just two running backs in the regular season to reach 100-plus scrimmage yards, the Chiefs have allowed two to do so across their pair of postseason contests. Joe Mixon had 100 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the Divisional Round, before James Cook had 134 yards and two scores in the AFC Championship Game. Neither of those players are at the level of Barkley, who is averaging 133.6 scrimmage yards with seven total touchdowns across his five-game postseason career.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia scored seven rushing touchdowns in the win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship, but Goedert was still extremely efficient against Washington. He finished with seven catches for 85 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

Goedert averaged 11.8 yards per reception during the regular season and remains one of Jalen Hurts' most trusted targets. He's been targeted 18 times thus far in the postseason, hauling in 15 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. Now, Goedert and the Eagles will take on a Chiefs defense that gave up 218.8 passing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.

