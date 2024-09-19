The New England Patriots are 23-3 against the Jets since the start of the 2011 NFL season, but the main reasons for those lopsided results are no longer involved. For New England, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were key reasons for New England's success. For the Jets, overmatched quarterback play often led to their demise. For Jets vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football, the Jets appear to have a significant quarterback advantage with Aaron Rodgers as one of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool. Rodgers, the oldest player in the NFL at 40, has relied on an established connection predating his time in New York. Allen Lazard, his teammate for five seasons with the Packers, is third in receptions (eight) and targets (13) this season and could be one of the NFL DFS sleeper picks to target.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Thursday Night Football is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The fourth-year running back has played at least 72% of snaps in each of New England's first two games and has taken 70.8% of all Patriots running back carries this season. He's been successful with those opportunities as well, ranking fifth in the NFL in rushing at 201 yards, averaging 100.5 yards per contest.

Stevenson is also an asset in the passing attack with five receptions on eight targets this season, securing multiple catches in both contests. The 26-year-old had 38 receptions over 12 games last year (3.2 per game). In 2002, his last full season, Stevenson ranked fourth among running backs with 69 receptions. The Jets allowed 147 rushing yards to Jordan Mason in Week 1 and with key defenders such as linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) either missing or being limited at practice at the start of the week, there could be opportunities for Stevenson to break some chunk runs and possibly find the end zone. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall. The 23-year-old was the RB2 in Fantasy football last season in large part due to a high volume and it appears he's on his way to that yet again. Hall led all running backs in receptions (76), averaging 4.5 receptions per game, last season but he already has 12 receptions over two games with Aaron Rodgers. Not all receptions are created equal and the dump-off passes with awaiting tackles he faced last season with quarterbacks like Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle are becoming touchdown receptions in the end zone with Rodgers. Hall had a 26-yard touchdown which he caught in the end zone last week against the Titans to show off his versatility as a pass catcher.

Hall rushed for 994 yards while facing crowded boxes and being heavily game-planned against last season. Teams can't focus on removing Hall's production as much this season with Rodgers at quarterback. Hall had the best rushing game of his career last season against New England, posting 178 yards and a touchdown and after playing at least 72% of the snaps to open this season, he could be in line for another significant usage and productive performance for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Jets vs. Patriots NFL DFS lineups

