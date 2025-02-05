Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and Saquon Barkley will attract the most interest for 2025 Super Bowl DFS lineups, but one shouldn't overlook secondary options as well. Mecole Harman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling found the endzone for the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, so who's to say that someone like Noah Gray or Justin Watson can't do the same in Super Bowl 59? Pairing these low-cost players with higher-priced players, like the aforementioned, is a tried and true NFL DFS strategy that has led to success in NFL DFS contests.

Philly has options like Kenneth Gainwell or Jahan Dotson that could easily fit under your Super Bowl DFS salary cap on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It seems every year there's a player that flies under the radar who has the game of his life in The Big Game, so which of those deserve consideration as daily Fantasy football picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to the 2025 Super Bowl between the Chiefs vs. Eagles and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver had a season-high 85 receiving yards in Kansas City's 32-29 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game and he's become an increasingly integral part of the offense as the season has progressed. Outside of Week 18 when he only played one snap, Worthy has at least six targets in eight straight games, including the playoffs, and he's averaging 8.8 targets per game of his last five contests. Even in a veteran-filled receiver room, Worthy has led the wideouts in yards in all five of those contests.

With an additional week to prepare for the biggest game of the year, expect Andy Reid to scheme up new creative ways to get Worthy the ball. The 21-year-old has at least one carry in six straight games, not including Week 18, and his NFL Combine record 4.21 seconds 40-yard dash speed can deliver game-changing plays. Worthy had three rushing touchdowns along with six receiving scores in his rookie campaign. He's always been a high-ceiling option playing with Patrick Mahomes, but his recent usage also gives him one of the highest floors for Kansas City options. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. After missing a month late in the regular season, Goedert has returned to form in his four games since coming off IR. He has at least 47 yards in each, is coming off a 98-yard performance in the NFC Title Game, and has averaged 64 receiving yards over this stretch. The 30-year-old has four-plus catches in nine straight postseason games, which is the seventh-longest streak in NFL history.

Now he gets to face a Kansas City defense which was shredded by tight ends this season, allowing the most receiving yards and second-most receptions to the position in the regular season. Overall, the Chiefs allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. With Kansas City ranking eighth in run defense but 18th in pass defense, the air game is where it is most vulnerable. Goedert is poised to continue the success of his position versus the defending champions. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 59. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.