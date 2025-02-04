Samaje Perine only played 10 snaps in the AFC Championship Game for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the running back secured the game-sealing 17-yard reception on third-and-nine to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. The fact that one of his 10 snaps was one of the biggest plays of the game means Perine shouldn't be completely overlooked when forming a 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy for Chiefs vs. Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Perine has played fewer snaps than Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco this postseason, but that has also lowered his price significantly for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups, so could the 29-year-old running back provide value in Super Bowl DFS picks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver had a season-high 85 receiving yards in Kansas City's 32-29 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game and he's become an increasingly integral part of the offense as the season has progressed. Outside of Week 18 when he only played one snap, Worthy has at least six targets in eight straight games, including the playoffs, and he's averaging 8.8 targets per game of his last five contests. Even in a veteran-filled receiver room, Worthy has led the wideouts in yards in all five of those contests.

With an additional week to prepare for the biggest game of the year, expect Andy Reid to scheme up new creative ways to get Worthy the ball. The 21-year-old has at least one carry in six straight games, not including Week 18, and his NFL Combine record 4.21 seconds 40-yard dash speed can deliver game-changing plays. Worthy had three rushing touchdowns along with six receiving scores in his rookie campaign. He's always been a high-ceiling option playing with Patrick Mahomes, but his recent usage also gives him one of the highest floors for Kansas City options.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The seventh-year veteran was a big-play machine this season with at least one rush of 50 yards in seven games, including two of the Eagles' three postseason games this year. It took him just one snap to make that total seven games in the NFC Championship Game when he opened the contest with a 60-yard rushing touchdown. The Eagles scored 55 points in the victory, the most points any NFL team has scored in a game all season, as the Philadelphia offense picked the opportune time to have its best performance of the year.

Barkley has been an integral part of an Eagles offense that finished sixth in the NFL in scoring (28.4 ppg) while scoring at least 20 points in 16 straight games, including the postseason. Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards (2,005) this season and is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game this postseason and with an extra week of rest combined with the chance at a Super Bowl title, this should be another huge workload and performance from arguably the best running back in the NFL.

