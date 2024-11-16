Jared Goff had five interceptions against the Texans last week. However, the Lions still defeated Houston, 26-23, and Goff finished as the QB13 with 240 yards and two touchdowns. Goff also entered the game completing at least 80% of his passes in four of his last five games. Which version of Goff should daily Fantasy football players expect against the struggling Jaguars when making Sunday Week 11 NFL DFS lineups? The Lions are 13.5-point favorites against the Jaguars, according to the latest Week 11 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, so your NFL DFS strategy should factor in the possibility Goff may not be asked to throw often. Are you better off rostering Lions running backs like Jahmyr Gibbs from the NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 11 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Patriots tight end Hunter Henry ($3,900 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel). Henry's spike in production has coincided with Drake Maye taking over at starting quarterback as the rookie has been seeking out the veteran tight end often. Hunter has at least 40 yards in four of the last five weeks, all games started by Maye. He only had one game with more than 40 yards over his first five games of the season.

Henry (questionable, foot) is TE11 in Fantasy football over the last five weeks and he was TE8 from Weeks 6-9 before having just one reception for 14 yards against the Bears last week. But given Henry had at least five receptions in three of the prior four contests, last week's lack of production doesn't appear to be the norm. Henry still comes at a cheaper price tag and the Patriots play the Rams, who are allowing the ninth-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends this season.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The 30-year-old was held to three receptions for 16 yards last week, but one of those receptions resulted in a 1-yard touchdown to salvage his performance for NFL DFS lineups. He had at least 70 receiving yards in back-to-back games before last week as Hill remains a crucial part of the Miami offense.

The Dolphins play the Raiders, who have the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 27.9 points per game. Las Vegas enters on a five-game losing streak, allowing at least 30 points in three of those contests and is most recently coming off a 41-24 loss to the Bengals in Week 9 before the bye. Miami's victory last weekend keeps the Dolphins at least as a longshot in the playoff mix at 3-6 and if Miami is going to go on an extended winning streak to challenge for a playoff spot, Hill will be a major part of that. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 11 NFL DFS lineups

